Suspect named in murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the department’s detective bureau has obtained a murder warrant in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.

Taylor, a Capital High School senior, was shot and killed on the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue on the west end of Charleston Wednesday, April 7.

Hunt says the warrant is being issued for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston. The chief asks anyone who knows his whereabouts to reach out to the Charleston Police Department and all tips will be followed thoroughly.

“As we mentioned at the onset of this investigation, we were pulling out all the stops,” Hunt said. “I was personally hurt by this because I knew KJ’s family.”

On April 9, the police department asked for the public’s help locating a gray two-tone 2000’s model Ford F-150 caught on video that was identified as a vehicle of interest. On April 13, CPD officials said the vehicle had been located.

“The folks reaching out to offer their support and providing tips and information along the way has been just so helpful and I want to thank you all,” Hunt said. “So hopefully this arrest, once it’s made, will bring a little bit of closure to KJ’s family, to his friends, to his teammates, all the students at Capital High School and all those who still mourn his loss.”

The warrant is for 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas of South Charleston. If anyone knows his whereabouts you are to contact police. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Hx9TMQjVSz — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) April 28, 2021

During the briefing, Chief Hunt thanked the community for their help and support in this investigation:

“Thank you all for your support, not only for coming together with the Charleston Police Department to where we can make this happen and to where we can begin to solve cases, but also for supporting KJ’s family. Seeing all of those out there at the vigil, supporting all of our students at Capital High School and especially KJ’s family, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt

Watch the full media briefing here: