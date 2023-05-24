CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Live on the Levee’s 2023 season will kick off this Friday, May 26, with Veterans’ Night and fireworks.

Hair Supply is set to headline the evening with The Chase opening at 6:30 p.m. The return of the annual event will also be leading to some traffic changes and street closures, according to City of Charleston officials.

City officials say the first closure will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, with Kanawha Boulevard shutting down to traffic from Capitol Street to Court Street.

Then at 3 p.m., the Boulevard closure will extend to Hale Street. At the same time, Court Street will shut down between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street for Charleston’s weekly outdoor dining. The Virginia Street and Quarrier Street intersections will remain open to traffic on those two streets.

At 6 p.m. Friday night, the closure on Kanawha Boulevard will extend to Morris Street and will remain closed until the end of the fireworks.

Starting at 7 p.m., MacCorkle Avenue will close to westbound traffic starting at Porter Road and to eastbound traffic starting at Thayer Street. US 119 will also close to eastbound traffic. The Southside Bridge will shut down to traffic at 9 p.m. along with Grosscup Road at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road.

The closures will remain in place until the end of the fireworks, city officials say.