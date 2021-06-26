Live on the Levee concert series returns July 9

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s feeling like summer and will soon sound like it too. Live on the Levee is back for the first time since 2019. Charleston city leaders announced the lineup Friday.

The popular concert series had to be cancelled last year because of COVID-19. But this year, it’s back and offers something for every musical taste.

The levee will be rocking again this summer!

Live on the Levee returns to Haddad Riverfront Park on Friday July 9th.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said this year’s 13-week concert series will lift the city’s spirits after a difficult 2020.

“People are desperate to be together, to celebrate, to break bread, and to listen to some great music,” she said.

“Absolutely nothing brings the city and the community together, like enjoying music all together down here at Haddad Riverfront Park,” said Charleston musician and West Virginia Delegate Mike Pushkin.

Live on the Levee kicks off July 9th with Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd show.

Then it’s Charleston native Sierra Ferrell on July 16th.

Local favorite Ona plays July 23rd.

The Kentucky Headhunters take the stage July 30th.

H-Town is on August 6th as part of Multifest.

Shine on August 13th, Hyryder on August 20th.

John Inghram and friends present A Tribute to the Rolling Stones on August 27th.

Voodoo Katz plays on September 3rd.

September 10th’s show is to be announced.

Sasha Colette and the Magnolias play September 17th.

Charleston heavy metal band Byzantine will rock the house on September 24th.

And Logan County’s own Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. wraps up the concert series on October 1st.

Mayor Goodwin says they intentionally brought in more local and regional bands this year who couldn’t perform live during the pandemic.

“This was just our way of saying we need to celebrate our local bands and we need to make sure that everybody knows the talent that we have here in our region.”

Mayor Goodwin said there will be safety protocols in place but said most people won’t notice them.

WOWK 13 News is proud to be one of the media co-sponsors.