Live on the Levee schedule: Here’s the lineup for 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the City of Charleston announced the 2021 schedule for Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Live on the Levee is a free concert series that’s held at 6:30 p.m. every Friday between July 9 and October 1, and 13 News is a proud co-sponsor!

“The City of Charleston is excited for the return of Live on the Levee after the cancelation of last year’s season,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We will showcase great local and regional talent, local food and retail vendors. Thank you to all of the folks that help support Live on the Levee.”

Some of the big headliners of the concert series are The Kentucky Headhunters, Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Show and Byzantine.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

7/9 Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show / Stratus 7/16 Sierra Ferrell / Peddlers Glory 7/23 Ona / Shelem 7/30 The Kentucky Headhunters / Ducain 8/6 MULTIFEST: H-Town / The Unit Band / Pricilla Price and Friends 8/13 VETERAN’S NIGHT: Shine / ThreeChill 8/20 Hyryder / The Kind Thieves 8/27 John Inghram & Friends present: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones ft. Patrick Sweany, Joslyn Hampton, The Carpenter Ants and more / Short & Company 9/3 LABOR NIGHT: Voodoo Katz / The Velvet Brothers 9/10 TBA / TBA 9/17 Sasha Colette & The Magnolias / Matt Mullins & Bringdowns 9/24 Byzantine / 4 Ohm Mono / Let the Guilty Hang 10/1 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. / The Heavy Hitters