Live on the Levee set to return, performers wanted

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston’s Live on the Levee is currently set for a 2021 return.
City officials say they are now accepting applications from local talent to perform during the 2021 Live on the Levee season at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. The application is available online at https://liveontheleveecharleston.com/. The city is requesting music and video samples that can be emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org or mailed to:
Renee Jones, Special Events Coordinator
P.O. Box 2749
Charleston, WV 25330
City officials say those who submitted applications for the 2020 Live on the Levee season do not need to submit a new 2021 application. The city is reviewing all 2020 applications.
