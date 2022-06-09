CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There was no one quite like David Bowie. He was like a chameleon, always changing his persona and musical style.

For that reason and many others, promoters for Live on the Levee are dedicating their fourth-ever tribute night to David Bowie.

“We did Bill Withers first, Tom Petty the following year, then of course we had a year off for 2020. Last year was the Rolling Stones. … Something about Bowie struck me, and I wanted to keep it diverse.” Show producer John Inghram

13 News Anchor Rob Macko caught up with Charleston musicians Mark Price and John Inghram while they were rehearsing for a show at Big River Records in Dunbar.

“We’re going to try to touch on as many of the hits and then get into some of the deep cuts, too,” Inghram said.

Inghram said he will perform “Suffragette City” for one of his songs. He said the event will also welcome Rainbow Pride of West Virginia.

“We’ll have some of the queens up there, some performance drag artists up there with us, and we’ll have just all different walks of life, and nobody embodies that more than David Bowie really,” Inghram said.

Price is in the band FourChill and will be singing “Golden Years” for one of his songs.

“I first got a hold of Bowie in the ‘Labyrinth’, like most people, and ‘Fame,'” Price said. “You didn’t quite know it was him, me being a little bit younger, but yeah, I dig Bowie. Yeah, he’s cool.”

Both Price and Inghram have played at Live on the Levee before. They said having their backs to the river and looking out into an audience of family and friends is a cool experience.

“It’s good to be able to have that sound and that big stage feel,” Price said. “Like I said it makes you kind of feel that you’re not home, but you are home.”

“There were so many moments last year where I was like fighting back the tears cause just so overcome from emotion and like here we are back doing this for people again, real people again,” Inghram said.

Live on the Levee is Friday night along Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. The opening act, Minka, starts at 6:30 p.m. The tribute concert starts around 7:45 p.m.

13 News is a proud sponsor of Friday night’s concert.