HARLAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Blackjewel LLC filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early July leaving these miners without jobs. But what brings them out here this week is the fact that their last paychecks all bounced leaving them without means to support their families.

“I can’t buy my kids school supplies, I can’t buy my kids school clothes, I can’t buy my kids school shoes. Struggling right now to put food on the table,” said miner Jared Blevins.