Lives lost in Pearl Harbor attack honored in Putnam County

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – VFW members in Eleanor paused to remember and honor the lives lost 80 years ago today in the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor.

After a rifle salute, members of the VFW 9097 Naval Reserve placed a wreath in the Kanawha River just below the Winfield locks.

Many of those at the event weren’t alive on that tragic day when Japanese armed forces attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing 2,403 U.S. personnel, but they say what happened that day very much lives in them.

“I’ve been to Pearl Harbor several times. Even just going in and seeing the Arizona, their spirits are there and it’s a touching, heart-wrenching thing for a sailor to see,” says U.S. Navy Veteran Tim Stern.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS West Virginia took the brunt of some damage. It was hit by nine torpedos, protecting many other ships near it.