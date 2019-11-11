LIVESTREAM: 78th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Charleston, West Virginia is honoring Veterans with its 78th annual Veterans Day Parade.
If the stream does not load, click or tap here.
The parade will begin and end at Haddad Riverfront Park, traveling in a loop along the boulevard and Quarrier Street starting at 10 AM.
The City of Charleston has free parking on Veteran’s Day at the following locations (spaces may be marked “reserved” but it does not apply on City holidays):
- Shanklin Parking Garage at 501 Virginia Street (next to City Hall)
- Summers Street Parking Garage at 166 Summers Street (next to Subway)
- Washington Street Parking Garage (Cinema) at 612 Washington Street East (entrance on Summers Street)
- City Service Center Parking Garage at 915 Quarrier Street with entrances on Dickinson and McFarland Streets.
- Municipal Auditorium Parking lot
- On-street metered parking