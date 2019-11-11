LIVESTREAM: 78th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Charleston, West Virginia is honoring Veterans with its 78th annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will begin and end at Haddad Riverfront Park, traveling in a loop along the boulevard and Quarrier Street starting at 10 AM.

The City of Charleston has free parking on Veteran’s Day at the following locations (spaces may be marked “reserved” but it does not apply on City holidays):