Live Now
78th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

LIVESTREAM: 78th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Charleston, West Virginia is honoring Veterans with its 78th annual Veterans Day Parade.

If the stream does not load, click or tap here.

The parade will begin and end at Haddad Riverfront Park, traveling in a loop along the boulevard and Quarrier Street starting at 10 AM.

The City of Charleston has free parking on Veteran’s Day at the following locations (spaces may be marked “reserved” but it does not apply on City holidays):

  • Shanklin Parking Garage at 501 Virginia Street (next to City Hall)
  • Summers Street Parking Garage at 166 Summers Street (next to Subway)
  • Washington Street Parking Garage (Cinema) at 612 Washington Street East (entrance on Summers Street)
  • City Service Center Parking Garage at 915 Quarrier Street with entrances on Dickinson and McFarland Streets.
  • Municipal Auditorium Parking lot
  • On-street metered parking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events