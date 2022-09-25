CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination.

The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River will begin.

According to crew members, the ship is leaving Charleston, West Virginia, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. They say they hope to leave closer to the 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. time range depending on the wind conditions for turning the ship around in the Kanawha River.

Once she sets sail, the LST-325 will make her way toward Cincinnati, Ohio, down the Kanawha and Ohio Rivers. The crew says they plan to be in Cincinnati around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they will dock for tours from Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, to Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

They will then set sail back to Evansville, Indiana, where the ship is docked year-round for visitors, with the exception of the annual month-long tour, the crew says.

If you want to see the LST-325 and her crew traveling by on their journey, you can track her location in the river here.