Charleston, WV (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy.

U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday.

According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944, the second day of the Normandy Invasion. Over the next nine months, the ship made at least 40 trips between France and England.

In the 1960s, the ship was transferred to the Greek navy where it served until 1999, according to the website.

The ship is docked right by the amphitheater at Haddad Riverfront Park. Tour tickets cost $15 for adults, $15 for youth 6-17, and free for those 5 or under.

Veterans of WWII and/or the Korean War are permitted onboard for free.