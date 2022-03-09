UPDATE: (3:49 P.M. March 9, 2022) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department has reopened after temporarily shutting down due to an “operational issue.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the shut down was voluntary, and did not specify what the issue was.

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County has temporarily shut down.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the department voluntarily shut down temporarily to take care of an operational issue. Officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office did not specify any details regarding the issue.

Until the Lizemores VFD reopens, the Fire Marshal’s Office says the Clay County 911 Center will be dispatching other departments to help cover the area when situations arise.