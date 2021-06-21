Loaded handgun found at Yeager Airport

TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun loaded with seven bullets on Saturday, June 19. (TSA photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport on Saturday after officers found a loaded handgun as the man tried to go through security on his way to board a flight.

Police were alerted after the .22 caliber handgun was found, and they came to confiscate the weapon.

It’s the second one detected at the airport this year.

The man now faces a possible federal civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

“I strongly urge any gun owner to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport. Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures. So forgetting about a loaded weapon in your bag is no excuse.” John A. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia

The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. These penalties could cost thousands of dollars. These penalties can apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, they still cannot carry a firearm onto an airplane.

The complete list of civil penalties is here.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.