CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a hot topic across the nation on whether masks should be worn, and now airlines and airports are making a change to their policies.

After two years of masking up for travel, the masks are finally coming off as they are no longer required at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport. This comes as many airports across the nation are following the TSA’s lead of removing their federal mask mandate.

However, while Yeager’s mask mandate is optional, the airlines have their own choice. The airlines that come through Yeager, however, do not currently have a mask mandate.

Yeager Airport’s Public Affairs Director Rachel Urbanski says when it comes to this new policy, people have mixed feelings.

“It’s 50/50. It really depends, but for the most part, I would say more people are choosing not to wear their masks,” Urbanski said. “For the airlines its really up to them. We know that delta, American, United along with several other airlines have lifted their mandate some even midflight.”

Urbanski says they hope lifting the mandate will make travelers feel more comfortable and will boost the amount of traffic and passengers coming through.

Some travelers say it’s too soon to get rid of masks, and they feel uncomfortable while others say they’re embracing the new guidelines.

“Its kind of a nice refreshing break to not have a mask on my face,” said traveler Teresa Nutter. “I’m fully vaccinated and I feel like we are two plus years into this and were probably getting really close to herd immunity at this point.”

“It feels great,” said traveler Tripp Walsworth. “I know its inconvenient especially traveling, you know it gets pretty congested and stuffy wearing a mask.”

Airport officials say they hope this will do more than boost morale.

“We are really hoping that travelers and passengers will feel more comfortable flying, they will start to feel safe again and were really looking forward to seeing a lot more people and passengers come through our doors,” Urbanski said.

This isn’t the only airport in the area making masks optional. Huntington Tri-State Airport says guests do not need to wear face coverings in the airport, and like CRW, some airlines may allow you to ditch the masks.

The U.S. Justice Department has just announced that it plans to file an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, but in at the moment, masks remain optional.