Local auto group owner nominated for Time Magazine award

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The owner of a local auto group got a big shout-out today – a nomination for Time Magazine’s “Dealer of the Year.”

Wally Thornhill, owner of the “Thornhill GM Superstore” in Chapmanville is one of the 50 nominees for the honor which the magazine names in conjunction with Ally Financial.

Today, Thornhill was presented with a formal copy of the nomination for the efforts at his Buick-Chevy and GMC dealership in Chapmanville. But this honor isn’t just for selling cars. A large part of the nomination process looks at a demonstrated long-standing commitment to community service.

“Our Chief Logan Rec Center is amazing what it does in the community… a nonprofit, I’m chairman and we really give back and help the community get back into swimming, the silver sneakers from young ages to old ages and give them facilities,” Thornhill said.

The announcement of the Time Dealer of the Year award will be made next month in Los Vegas at the 103rd National Automobile Dealers Association Show. The 62-year-old Thornhill will represent the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association in this national competition.

