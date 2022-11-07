KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Many residents are still suffering because of the flooding that hit eastern Kanawha County and one local business is looking to help people.

BowlesBoyz BBQ is a family-owned business in the Campbells Creek area in Charleston.

They said they donated 10% of each sale on Monday for flood relief. There will be upcoming events in the future, the restaurant says.

To get the discount, you can mention either “Campbells Creek Cares,” “CCC,” or “cares.”

They have both a dine-in option and curbside pickup.