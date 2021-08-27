Local Bluegrass festival takes fun to new heights

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Antique airplanes and old-time Bluegrass music are something you normally wouldn’t combine, but Cabell County’s annual Fly-In Festival brings the two together in harmony.

“It’s neat to be able to watch bands play while you’ve got skydivers coming out and the planes taking off,” said attendee, Susan Davis. “There’s a lot of different old planes that you never see anywhere else. We really like to watch those while we’re sitting watching the great music.”

It’s not your average festival as it hosts everything from live music, airline tours, sky diving, camping and more.

“It’s just really nice to get to see people again and to get to play with all of these amazing musicians,” said fiddle competitor, Willa Hardy. “Even if you don’t get to play, just get to listen. It’s a super interesting experience.”

People gathered from all across the country, ready to enjoy the unique experience and good music.

“It’s kind of a unique mixture of Bluegrass and old-time music,” said attendee, Ken Roberts. It’s one of the few places that you see all this together, plus the airplanes. It’s very special, I don’t know anything else like this.”

Those in attendance said there’s nothing like seeing live performances and sharing their love for music with others.

“One of my favorite things to do is just late-night playing,” said fiddle competitor, Ramona Hardy. “Just to sit down and listen to them and take it all in. Just enjoy it, because it’s something you won’t get to experience that often and when you do experience it, it’s really special.”

The good music and fun continue until this Saturday at the Robert Newlon Airpark and Campground.

