SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Boy Scout Troop 136 placed 250 flags for veterans at the Spring Hill Cemetery today.

Amber Bonazza, Cub Scout Pack 136 Committee Chair, says both the Pack and Troop from Belle participated in placing flags at the American Legion area of the cemetery.

She says older boys were paired up with a younger Scout to show them how to properly place the flags, call their names, and thank them for their service.

Each grave was given a moment of silence by the Scouts.