Local business donates time, resources to first responders

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — They’re the people that know your name when you walk in their door, and the ones sponsoring your kids’ sports teams year after year; but now, one local business is sponsoring first responders in a time of crisis.

It’s in times of uncertainty that we get to witness a community’s strength. This pandemic has hit us emotionally and economically which is why Jason Johnson, who owns ‘All Pro Disaster Restoration,’ is making sure his business does its part to benefit the community.

“Anything that anybody can do to try to help out right now is more important than ever,” said Johnson.

So far, Johnson’s company has focused on helping first responders. Since Wednesday, March 25, 2020, ‘All Pro Disaster Restoration’ has applied a hospital-grade cleaner to first responder vehicles. They’ve done this for police in Bellefonte and Worthington in Kentucky; police and fire departments in South Point and Chesapeake in Ohio; police in Ironton, Ohio; and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio. Their efforts brought them to the Huntington Fire Department on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, to treat 10 fire apparatus and 6 SUVs.

“We want to keep our firefighters healthy, because, we’re here to respond [and] to serve the public,” said Deputy Chief Ray Canafax. “If our firefighters get sick, then that’s, that’s less trucks on the streets, potentially.”

Countless hours, gallons of chemicals, and thousands of dollars donated by ‘All Pro Disaster Restoration.’ Johnson says, they’ve already treated more than 100 vehicles. “We just want to help out. These are our friends, our neighbors.”

It’s in times of uncertainty that we get to witness a community’s strength; a strength keeping first responders out of harm’s way.

The next stop for ‘All Pro Disaster Restoration’ will be the Ashland Police Department and Public Transit on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

If you’re a first responding agency and would like to request the services of these folks, you can check out their FaceBook page or call them at (740) 263 – 4357.

