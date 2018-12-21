Local business gives community Christmas challenge

The Armory Smoke House is challenging members of the community to make Christmas a little merrier for those who might need a little boost this holiday season.

It all started with a post on social media. General Manager Herschel Lawson says that the Armory Smoke House wanted to do something to help out people in the community.

“We wanted to do something for the people we grew up with, the people that we know in our community and help them out,” he said.

Usually, if you want a smoked ham or turkey, you’re looking to spend anywhere from $40-$50 dollars, but not if you’re buying one to make someone’s Christmas a little merrier.

“The promotion came about by allowing others to also participate in this [campaign] by being able to purchase hams and turkeys for friends and neighbors who may be in some type of need,” said Lawson.

Here’s how Lawson says it works: you can sponsor someone who could really use a ‘pick-me-up’ this time of the year for $25 dollars. That’ll get you a smoked ham or turkey. The remainder of the cost will be covered by the Armory Smoke House, and they’ll even deliver the meal for you.

“These are the people we’ve known for years, the people we’ve grown up with, the people we work with, and it’s very, very wonderful to be around them during the holidays to provide something for them that they don’t have,” said Lawson.

You can pass down the holiday spirit to a coworker, neighbor, family member, or friend just like these business owners are bringing the community together one meal at a time.

To place an order, you can contact the Armory Smoke House on their Facebook page or by calling 740-442-8911. The Armory Smoke House says they’ll be cooking until they run out of ham and turkeys.