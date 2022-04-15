NITRO, WV (WOWK) – People in our region are continuing to find ways to help the people of Ukraine as the war continues.

Katherine’s Cafe in Nitro is holding a bean dinner. It started at 11 a.m. Friday morning and will go until 6 p.m.

For ten dollars you get a bowl of beans, potatoes, cornbread and drink.

The city of Nitro has held numerous fundraisers since the war started to support Ukraine. It all stemmed from when city council approved a resolution from the city’s budget where $6,737, or a dollar for every citizen, were raised. Since then, multiple businesses have stepped up to raise funds.

Owner of Katherine’s Cafe Todd Lemon says times like this show how their community cares for others.

“We get all the support we need for this and anything we’ve wanted, they’ve been accommodating and we’ve just been tickled to death,” says Lemon.

So far, the city as a whole has raised more than $15,000 for the people of Ukraine, and that’s a number that is expected to rise.