Local business owners set up Marshall University scholarship in memory of former employee

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University says the owners of a local business have set up a new scholarship to benefit underserved and underrepresented minorities in Huntington and the tri-state area.

Larry and Cheryl Tweel, owners of Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House, established the C.M. “Bunny” Gray Scholarship on behalf of the Tweel family. The scholarship will specifically assist first-generation, incoming freshmen in academic good standing who demonstrate financial need, according to the university’s Office of Student Financial Assistance and is renewable for four years as long as the student remains in good academic standing.

The Tweels say Gray played a major part in the business’s success.

“We chose to honor Mr. Gray through the establishment of a scholarship because he was an inspiration to the Tweel family, as someone who was dedicated to his family and to his work and gave full effort to see that both prospered. He always had his family and Jim’s employees’ best interests in mind when leading either his family or the employees of Jim’s. He treasured the pursuit of higher education and encouraged his family and those in his community to pursue it,” said Larry Tweel.

According to Marshall University, Gray graduated from Douglass High School in 1942 and entered the U.S. Navy during World War II. IHe served in the Navy as a First Class Petty Officer until he was honorably discharged in 1945.

After returning to his hometown of Huntington, the Tweels say Gray applied for a job at Jim’s Restaurant, where he had worked part-time while in high school. They said his only condition upon accepting the job was that there would be no impediments in his way of moving up within the business.

“In approximately ten years, Bunny became the general manager at Jim’s Restaurant. Mr. Gray was in charge of the food preparation, as well as eventually assisting Mr. Tweel with the management of personnel. Along with my father, Jim, Mr. Gray is responsible for the success of the restaurant,” said Larry Tweel. Bunny Gray retired at age 81 due to deteriorating health.

The Tweels called Bunny Gray a tireless worker, a strong supporter of social justice issues and a loyal supporter of his church who served as a mentor to the young African American community.

The university says Bunny and his wife, Marion T. “Bunche” Gray, had two children, Oliva Gray Stewart, now of Washington, D.C., and C. Michael Gray of Huntington, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin who taught business law at Ohio University. Bunny and Bunche also have three grandchildren, all of whom are college graduates.

“Cheryl and I are first-generation college graduates and are fully aware of the advantages of higher education,” said Larry Tweel. “There are still, in our community, members of families with no college-educated members. We need to fund scholarships for those people who need help financially to pursue their dream of a college education. We are blessed to have this opportunity to help Marshall students.”

For more information about the C.M. “Bunny” Gray Scholarship, contact Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance at 304-696-3162.

