Local business owners worry as COVID cases continue to rise

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State employees will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status and this is causing some local businesses and workers to worry.

The updated CDC regulations call for masks for indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the Coronavirus is surging.

“I definitely think it will bring a little bit of that frustration back,” said Courtney Hensley, assistant director at the Ashland Tourism Center. “Unfortunately, the mask can be kind of irritating.”

With Kentucky seeing a surge in COVID-19 numbers, some local businesses are beginning to worry that more restrictions and regulations will once again be put in place.

“We’ve seen it get really bad and then business started to come back around and everything,” said owner of The Winchester, John Vorndran. “I know another big hit would be very very bad for us and restaurants as a whole.”

If a mandatory mask mandate is put back in place for all businesses, some worry this will make people unmotivated to get out and spend money.

“You kind of have to get on board to keep our economy rolling,” said Hensley. “I know it’s a sacrifice that we all have to make, but I just hope that people know that it’s for the best and that is temporary.”

Local businesses are worried they won’t be able to recover if they are restricted or shut down again.

“People being afraid to come out is the only thing that worries us,” said Vorndran. “That decline in business will definitely hurt.”

Hensley said it’s important for the community to stick together during these times.

“Unfortunately, I do think that it could be a little bit of a setback,” said Hensley. “I think our community will continue to stick together and continue to help each other.”

