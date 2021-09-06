Local business says COVID-19 pandemic has led to price-gouging

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Although things appear to be looking up, a popular, small business in Cabell County is experiencing the effects of the pandemic firsthand.

“It’s basically hit every category you can imagine. From gas prices, fuel prices, meat prices, cheese prices. It’s went through everything now to where it’s tough,” says Truckin’ Cheesy Owner Tyler Shelton.

Truckin’ Cheesy is just one of the small businesses in the Mountain State dealing with price gouging.

Due to the pandemic, his restaurant is now spending around 4-times more on costs than before. For example, the owner says the restaurant is seeing price jumps on items like even fryer oil. Whereas one bottle used to cost them $19, it now costs them $41.

Because of the price gouging, they’ve had to cut costs elsewhere just to stay afloat.

“Right now, all I can do is watch my labor. I do a lot of it myself. I just have one or two guys back there and we’re out in the truck with just one or two of us. We’re starting to expand our hours here too. We’re starting to do some late-night stuff. Friday and Saturday night, we’ll be open until 3 am,” the owner says.

He says they’re doing everything they can do right now, and the one thing you can do to help is to support them and remember to tip.

