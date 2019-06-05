Local business to hire at least 75 people

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A local Huntington business is looking to hire at least 75 people at their calling center.​​​​​​

Abt Associates is a local call center that specializes in survey-related calls like election poll research and health care surveys in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control.

Next Wednesday, Abt Associates will be hosting an open house hiring event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their office in downtown Huntington.

The office is located at 301 9th Street, Suite 201.

“We know that there’s a lot of need for hiring in this community,” said Amy Baldwin, the Human Resources Representative at Abt Associates. “There’s a lot of unemployment, and we want to be able to combat that and get as many people in here to work the schedules that they want.”

The positions are part-time, but Abt Associates is currently allowing their employees to work up to 40 hours per week.

Pay starts at $9.75 per hour. Employees are eligible for a $1 dollar raise after 8 months.

There are also opportunities to move into full-time positions once you’re hired.

All you need to apply is a high school diploma and be at least 18 years old.

You can apply ahead of the open house by clicking here.