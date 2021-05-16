Local businesses adjust to new CDC mask guidance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since the CDC has come out saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, Charleston businesses are glad brighter days are ahead, but are using precautions.

It’s finally come a time when fully vaccinated people can enjoy each other’s company safely, and mostly importantly see each other’s full face without a mask, which is great news for the restaurant business.

“Without it, I think it’ll definitely attract more business, a lot more people will be coming out and feel more comfortable to go out to eat,” Darius Adkins, Manager of Barkadas said.

Along with restaurants, churches are free to now have packed services, although Reverend Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church says he’ll be airing on the side of caution and let church members come back when they feel comfortable.

“The tape is still on the pews. We’ll still be social distancing for at least another month or two and we’ll still be encouraging people to wear masks,” Matthew Watts, Pastor of Grace Bible Church said.

The real question is, how can people tell who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t. Adkins encourages everyone to carry about their golden ticket.

“From my standpoint if someone walks in without a mask, I will ask them to put on a mask. If they tell me they are vaccinated, then I’ll ask for proof,” Adkins said.

Rev. Watts says his church members that do attend service are fully vaccinated, but he would never want to turn visitors away and will be coming up with a way to accommodate everyone.

“We’ll probably be talking with the church leadership when we meet this weekend in terms of are, we going to put an official protocol in place,” Rev. Watts said.

Gov. Jim Justice announced last week; the state’s mask mandate will end on June 20. if you’re vaccinated or not.

