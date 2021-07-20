Local campers learn new skills to give back to the community

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time ever Huntington’s Salvation Army is holding a trade-focused summer camp.

This summer, they are honing young campers’ carpentry skills.

“It’s really fun,” said 6th-grade camper Addyson Humphrey. “It’s something I never get to do at home, so it’s like a first-time experience for me.

They’ve made birdhouses, picnic tables and are currently working on building a shed.

“I’ve learned how you need to measure and cut things right,” said 8th-grade camper, Roy Terry. “I learned how to work as a team and how to use certain tools and the right protection for those tools.”

The campers’ favorite part is that it’s all for a good cause.



“Everything that we build is actually donated,” said Nicholas Devens, Salvation Army Summer Program Director. “We’re non-profit so everything that we build, that the kids help us build, goes to a donation,”

The young builders are excited to see their work around the community.

“It’s amazing because maybe these will be in a park one day,” said Terry. “I could tell my future kids and my friends and say hey I made that and I’m really proud of it.”

The program director said it’s been rewarding to see the kids’ skills grow every day.

“When they come in a lot of them didn’t know what simple tool identification is,” said Devens. “Now, all the kids that we’re working with know exactly what different kinds of hammers are. They know how to use these different kinds of tools and they enjoy it because they feel more confident in themselves.”

The summer camp goes until July 31st and it was such a hit they are planning to continue it year-round with a spring, fall and summer program.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!