Local candidates cast ballots for election

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Local candidates took their part in the voting process by casting their ballots for the 2020 election.

Governor Jim Justice and his wife, Cathy, voted today at their precinct in Greenbrier County.

The couple even brought their pup, Baby Dog, along with them. Justice says all West Virginians should exercise their right to vote as it’s a privilege to use your voice.

“All the people that fought and died for our freedoms in the United States and just, such an honor and a gift that they’ve given to us. It’s such an honor to be out here doing it. Cathy and I love it and it’s a little unusual voting for yourself now, I gotta admit that, but nevertheless it’s a good day,” remarked Governor Justice.

He, Cathy, and Baby Dog will be watching the returns tonight at the Greenbrier Resort.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee for Governor Ben Salango cast his vote this morning at Holz Elementary School in South Hills.

He was joined by his wife, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, and their children.

The current Kanawha County Commissioner says it’s been a tough and long year of campaigning but is feeling confident moving into the day.

Salango and his team will be spending the evening at their headquarters on Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston.

In addition, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito cast her vote this morning at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston.

Capito was joined by her husband, Charlee. The current Republican Senator believes the election turnout this year has been the best yet for the Mountain State.

Capito will watch the numbers with her family at the Embassy Suites in Charleston later tonight.

