Local car dealership makes donation to United Way

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The owners of a Charleston car dealership made a big donation today to local schools and the United Way.

Ball Toyota of Charleston made a total of $50,000 to the United Way’s programs. The owners gave $30,000 to high schools in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone and Jackson counties. $20,000 went to the United Way of Central West Virginia. The owners say it feels great to give back to the schools.

“A lot of these kids, I think, get overlooked, that don’t have shoes or coats or food pantries are getting to be a big thing now and clothes pantries are getting to be a big thing now in schools and this money will help supply that,” said Shawn Ball, co-owner of Ball Toyota of Charleston.

The United Way says it doesn’t receive any federal or state funding, so donations like this will really make a big impact in the five counties.

“I wish more people had the same compassionate heart. I wish more people understood that their donor dollar goes so far when you donate to the United Way and that we’re able to touch so many lives,” said Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia.

