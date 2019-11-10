Local Chaplain Major of the West Virginia National Guard dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 130th Airlift Wing of the National Guard announced the passing of local member, Chaplain Maj. Jack Miller.

In a Facebook post, the 130th Airlift Wing said Maj. Miller, the deputy Wing Chaplain, has touched the lives of many members over his many years of service to the organization. He was also a great mentor and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Additionally, he was the pastor of First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain.

