Local charity director killed in early-morning auto accident

Courtesy: Pricella Cline Smith’s Facebook profile

UPDATE: The food distribution originally scheduled for today at Paradise Island has been rescheduled for Friday at the Old 84 Lumber location at Peach Creek.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday around 6:25 a.m.

While authorities were en-route, Logan 911 advised that EMS was on the scene and that the struck individual was deceased.

The driver of the vehicle said that they were traveling north on WV Route 80 near Paradise Island, and they saw a tractor-trailer stopped with its emergency lights on. As the driver continued northbound, they struck a female in the middle of the northbound lane.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Pricella Cline-Smith, of Verner, West Virginia, who was the executive director at Miracle Island Unlimited, a non-profit that runs a food pantry in the area.

This crash is still under investigation.