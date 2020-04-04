Local church groups gather for those at the front lines of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several local churches gathered at CAMC Cancer Center in Kanawha City to hold prayer in support of health care workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people packed the parking lot and stayed inside their cars to practice social distancing while blasting the radio and blaring their horns.

The short ceremony was complimented by a radio shout out on 94.5, music, and a prayer.

