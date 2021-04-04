Local church holds in-person service on Easter Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Last Easter, many churches were either closed or had to get creative to hold services due to the pandemic. One was St. Timothy Lutheran Church which held a drive-in service last year.

St. Timothy Lutheran Church was just one of many churches that held service in-person this year, and church members are happy to be back.

There were a lot of hugs inside saint lute ran church this Easter Sunday and some music.

“It’s wonderful to be back inside the church. Last year we were outside in the parking lot, but it’s still wonderful still even with someone of the COVID going on.” Cheryl Waugh, who is a church member said.

Many members did attend a parking lot service last year, but of course the atmosphere wasn’t the same.

“There was some difficultly in hearing and the fact that people had to be a long way apart and so forth and so on,” Jim Hansen, who is a church member said.

The church just started holding in-person services again a few Sundays ago since more people now feel comfortable attending a public service.

“We’ve been averaging 50 to 55, usually on a Sunday we average about 130 to 150 so today is the first day we saw a return of a lot of folks and I think it has a lot to do with the vaccination, time has passed and the season and the holiday,” Jamie Strickler, Pastor said.

“I always look back in the past and look at all the people that come in and compare it to the people we have now, and we get more and more people ever year,” Joseph Strickler, who is a church member said.

As far as the sermon, the point “He is Risen” resonated with a lot of people.

“He did so good, I think it’s my favorite one he’s ever done. He was so excited and so just upbeat,” Gabby Stickler, who is a church member said.

