ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — If you like to go to the movies and you’re wondering how you can help relief efforts in Ukraine, one locally-owned theater in our region is giving folks the option to do both.

Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cinema at Camp Landing, you can grab some popcorn, catch a movie and support humanitarian relief efforts. For these two nights, owners are donating all ticket sales from the screening of a very special movie.

“My wife and I, when we did Camp Landing in general, it was, you know, we prayed about it, is what are we going to do to impact this community and others. And one of the ways is wherever we can give back, we want to do that,” says Jason Camp, owner of Camp Landing.

The latest opportunity to use the Cinema at Camp Landing to help came when a nationwide relief effort reached out:

“We were actually contacted–there’s a national campaign that Hollywood is trying to do to be able to give back to Ukraine. So there’s a movie called ‘The Guide’ that has Ukrainian actors and actresses in it, a Ukrainian director, and it’s about the lifestyle of the country and it was actually filmed before the war,” Camp says.

When they were asked if they would run the film and donate the proceeds to the Ukrainian efforts of relocating families: “We said, no problem! It’s really inhumane what’s going on over there and you’ve got all of these displaced families and children and elderly that have nowhere to go…This is just a small way we can give back,” Camp says.

So how are they doing it?

100% of ticket sales for the movie will be donated to a special Ukraine Relief Fund managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc. From there, the funds will be distributed to nonprofits already working to help those in need in Ukraine.

Not only is the cinema donating all ticket sales from the movie, but they’re also donating all proceeds from concessions.

“So if you want to see Batman, and you buy a popcorn and soda, then we’ll be able to take some of the proceeds from that concession sale that’s gonna right to Ukraine today and tomorrow,” Camp says.

All told, Camp says they could raise up to ten thousand dollars from these screenings… something moviegoers say they think is phenomenal.

“It’s awesome! Need to help ‘em. You have a dictator taking over a bunch of free people,” says Mitchell Lyons.

“It’s not huge, but it is something that we can do. Let’s think about it, if we all could pull together and do ten thousand dollars at a time, how much impact we could make,” Camp says.

The movie runs Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The director of the film is currently locked down in Kyiv, but recorded an introduction conveying the urgency of the situation. That clip will be screened ahead of the movie, too.

For more information about the Cinema at Camp Landing, visit their website here.