Local CNA to help on frontlines of COVID-19 in New Jersey

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Unprecedented times bring fear, uncertainty, and panic. And it’s during those hardships that people step up to the biggest of challenges putting others before themselves.

“If I’m ever going to do this, the time is going to be now,” said Jordan Pinson, a nurse aid at a South Point, Ohio nursing home. “If I don’t do it, I feel like I would regret it.”

Pinson has been a CNA since 2015. She’s packing her bags to leave on Sunday, April 19, 2020 for New Jersey to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, April 16, 2020, more than 3,500 people had died in New Jersey. That’s more than Pearl Harbor and the deadly 9/11 attacks.

Pinson could potentially expose herself to the virus. She recognizes it’s a risk. But it’s a risk she’s willing to take to help people she doesn’t even know.

“I can only pray that if I were to get it that I would come out of it,” Pinson said, adding the best advice came from her mom, Sherri Holtzapfel. “My mom said, ‘Jordan, all I can do is sit home and do nothing, that’s the best thing I can do is just stay home.’ She said, ‘God’s given you this opportunity to go out there and do something. I would do it.’”

Sometimes the craziest ideas have the most impact and result in the most meaningful actions. Actions Pinson hopes and prays will have a lasting impact.

“These people are dying alone, suffering a lone, they have no families. I’ve seen it first-hand at the nursing home here,” Pinson said. “The families literally have to see them through windows and it’s just heartbreaking, and if I can just be that comfort and be the person that they can lean on during this time, [then] that’s what I want to do.”

Pinson will be in New Jersey for six weeks at a long term facility. She’ll then have to quarantine for two weeks before returning home.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories