Local comic shop held Lego Building contest

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — One local comic shop help held a Lego Building Contest this weekend.

Three Floor Comics located in Nitro held a Lego Building Contest Saturday, Aug. 14. Contestants had an hour to build their Logo sculpture, with winners selected at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The winners of each time slot received a gift card sculpture to the comic story and the Nitro Antique Mall.

“I like watching the kids work, I like watching them smile when they do something great,” said Tim Arnott, the owner of Three Floor Comics. “I love the kids especially, win or lose, they all have a good time and I like to see the kids have fun.”

Arnott says he is hoping to run these competitions once a month.