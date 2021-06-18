Local company donates $10k to Huntington’s Community Center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One local company made a donation of $10,000 for the children at Huntington’s Community Center.

Marathon Petroleum’s money will go toward the A.D. Lewis Community Center’s Check M.A.T.E.S Program.

The project was created in 2019 and focuses on helping children grow their math, arts, technology, engineering, and science skills.

“This embodies everything that we know and love about Huntington,” said Huntington Mayor, Steve Williams. “We’re always helping and doing what we can to help our children and help our youth. When we help them, we are helping ourselves.”

Mayor Williams said it’s heartwarming to see the support given to the youth who will soon be leading the community.

“It’s going to help prepare those children to be able to enter the workforce eventually themselves, but it adds to the quality of life in Huntington,” said Mayor Williams.

Marathon also donated a variety of toys and games for the youth at the community center.

