Local cops raid wrong home

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — ‘Home Sweet Home,’ took on a very different meaning for Jeff Logan and Misty Marcum on the night of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at their house along 6th Street in Portsmouth. Logan says they were both sitting on the couch when they heard a pounding on the door and then someone yell ‘Portsmouth Police.’

The police, with weapons drawn, were responding to a burglary-in-progress call. “This is my house, there’s no burglary. You can look at the pictures all over the wall [and see it’s my house]” Logan said. “[The officer] pretty much ignored what I said while they lined me, [Misty], and her brother up against the wall and had us at gunpoint the whole time.”

“[The officers] wouldn’t listen to us until, finally, it came out that it was the wrong address and they just walked away,” said Marcum. “It takes your peace of mind. Those were the cops.”

“Whenever we get a call like that, that is protocol,” said Interim Police Chief Debby Brewer. “You go in with your weapon out. Now as far as what happened inside, we do not have video inside.”

A call summary report obtained by 13 News states the officers went to the wrong house adding that officers apologized at the scene for the mistake.

“It was an accident. My officers have been counseled on that,” Brewer said. “[My officers] have been told to verify if they’re unsure of an address, and I do apologize to those subjects for having to endure that.”

Logan says police are often at the house they were first called about.

“I just don’t understand how they can confuse the addresses. They’re a regular customer,” Logan said.

Brewer says the job her officers do require them to make split decisions every day and that, luckily, this incident turned out with everyone unharmed. As for Logan, he says he’s not sure whether he’ll take any further action on the disrupted evening at home.

According to Brewer, the officers involved are not currently under investigation. She says that’s because no one has filed an official complaint. Brewer adds if anyone has a problem with how the department handles things, they’re encouraged to come forward. When police got to the right address, Brewer says they didn’t find any signs of a crime and that the house was secure.

