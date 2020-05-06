IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants the absentee-ballot application process to become available online.

Currently, voters must either fill out the absentee ballot request form in person; go online, print the form off, and mail it in to their local board of elections; or call their board of elections to have an application mailed to them.

LaRose’s proposal is a move local election officials say they would welcome.

“A lot of people that have [computers or] cell phones could actually file their application online, but they don’t have a printer with that phone, so they would have to call us to get one in the old way,” said Randall Lambert, Republican member of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

“Any measure that increases voter participation or makes it easier for people to participate in the voting process and get turn out up, I fully support,” added JT Holt, democratic member of the Lawrence County Board of Elections. “It would decrease the man hours we would have to put in to process those absentee ballot applications.”

LaRose is also proposing to shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election, rather than the Saturday prior to election day.

