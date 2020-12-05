Local family giving back to community by ‘inflating’ holiday cheer

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Maxwell Avenue in Point Pleasant is bound to grab your attention and get you into the holiday spirit.

Nicholas McKinney and his family have 160 inflatables and thousands of lights on display for the community to enjoy.

“Everything from Star Wars to Mickey Mouse to a lot of the Disney characters, there’s stuff here for everyone of all ages,” said McKinney.

For the last six years, this has been a growing holiday tradition at the McKinney household. The extravagant displays spread holiday cheer, but this year is giving back to the community.

The McKinney’s are encouraging those who check out their setup to donate to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department’s annual food basket program.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said, “you know, it’s an individual that sees a need in the community and has stepped up and tried to fulfill that need.”

“You’re talking a community of a little over four-thousand people. I know a lot of people that live in this community and there’s a lot of people in need right here where we live and that’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to give back to where I live at,” said McKinney.

Chief Bryant said the food basket program is community-funded and in past years, has helped feed roughly 200 families in need for Christmas.

This year, the program is suffering because of the pandemic, but with donations, like McKinney’s, able to support it another year.

“I’ve been involved in this program for about 30 years now and you know every year you worry about ‘is it going to come together’, ‘how’s it going to come together?’ but the good Lord provides every year…” said Bryant.

Families can apply for a food basket at the fire department (2309 Jackson Avenue, Point Pleasant, WV) Saturday from 10 am until noon.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.