Local farm thriving in pumpkin season

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — This is the third year Chandler Pumpkin Farm has been up and running and it has been the best season the farm has ever seen.

Farming in West Virginia varies farmer to farmer. With the struggle of sustaining agriculture in the state, farmers continue to change their techniques when it comes to cultivating crops. Some farm year round and others farm once a season, like owner of Chandler Pumpkin Farm, Brandy Chandler who owns over 150 acres of land.

“In the beginning, first we’re all like just nervous to get everything started because you never know how many people you’re going to have, are you going to have enough pumpkins, and everything is really like a day-to-day basis that you get this anxious feeling of how things are going to go,” said Chandler.

The Chandler family prepares for pumpkin season all year. Brandy says, despite unpredictable weather in the Elkview/Clendenin area, her crops did exceptionally well – over 1,000 pumpkins were sold.

“We had great weather. Almost every weekend, we sold completely out of pumpkins. What we have left is what we have for decoration, so we’ve had a great season. Our hay did great this year. We had started out maybe a little bit slow because of the rain, but we bailed just a couple of weeks late and finally got it all out and put up,” said Chandler.

For the Chandlers, the farm is a family affair and a special form of bonding. Brandy’s sister-in-law, Tiffany Chandler is one of about two dozen family and friends that helps out at the farm. She says, working at this farm has become a tradition.

“Probably every so-called employee is like some type of relation or a very close family friend, so everybody pitches in and just does whatever up here, so everybody’s family,” said Chandler.

The farm opened a weekend early this season and will be closing after Halloween.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!