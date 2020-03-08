Local FCA Chapter Holds Coaches’ Breakfast to Help Inspire Young Athletes

HURRICANE, WV. ( WOWK-TV) –

Several local coaches representing all sports were under one roof this morning waking up with the FCA Coaches’ Breakfast. Along with some great food, today’s goal —- share the simple reminder of the influence and the impact that coaches can have on athletes of any age.

With spring sports getting ready to start, and winter sports on the way out, FCA believed this was the perfect time to hold the breakfast.

FCA is using the three 3 models of engaging, equipping and empowering coaches to help leave a lasting impact on players once their athletic career is complete.

Several area high schools were accounted for as coaches from Hurricane, Winfield, Huntington, Cabell midland, Calvary Baptist, and Sleepy Hollow were in attendance.

Event organizers believe this breakfast has the ability to grow into something special because it doesn’t matter who your coaching, just the effect you have on their lives.

“Folks that are maybe coaching little league baseball 6,7-year-old kids understand the impact that they have as well as coaches in the collegiate ranks, the impact, we can’t measure it, one kid gets changed it can lead to 3 or 4 generations being impacted in a very positive way, FCA Area Rep Eric Brookes said.”