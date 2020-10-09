Local festival continues despite COVID-19 through adaptation

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Dozens of fairs and festivals were canceled this summer and fall across the tri-state because of the pandemic.

But in one Kentucky city, festival organizers were determined to make sure the show will go on.

The one thing COVID-19 has not shut down is the Jenny Wiley Festival in downtown Prestonsburg.

This event features all the fair favorites: food, carnival games, and even live music. But organizers did have to make a lot of changes to keep this event in line with protocols.

“Nothing’s been normal this year, you know? Everything’s screwed up. So we had to have it for the community,” remarks James Allen, chairman of the Jenny Wiley Festival.

A four day, fried food, fair fun, festival affair! The Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg is one of the few events that has withstood the cancellation curse of the pandemic.

“This is our 39th year. So it’s been going on quite awhile,” says Allen.

But in order to go on, this festival had to adapt.

“Big things this year is: everybody has to wear a mask, have their temperatures checked, all of our vendors are spaced an extra five or six feet apart,” comments Allen.

On top of that, hand sanitizer stations decorate the aisles, everything is in the open air, and signs are posted reminding people to be cautious. Because if you aren’t…

“The festival group, the fire department, the police department, mayor, if we see you without a mask, we’re gonna ask you to put em on. If you refuse to wear em, you’ll probably be asked to leave.”

Those in charge are taking it seriously because it means so much to the community.

“Just the community in general, it’s helping keep a close community together,” says Debbie Pack, festival goer.

Visitors and vendors that we spoke with here say they’re very excited this festival got to continue because it means a lot to the local economy.

“This is our first festival and by the end of October the festivals will all be over with, so this year’s been pretty much a wash. We’re hoping a lot of people will come out and support all the vendors,” remarks Becky Harmon, food vendor.

So if you too are fighting off those quarantine blues, maybe something fried could lift your

mood.