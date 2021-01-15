Local fire department puts recruits to the ultimate test

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One local fire department tasked its new recruits with one final test to prove they are capable of saving lives.

The St. Albans Fire Department rarely has turnover, but recently two long-standing members have retired and the department is looking for new members who will walk through fire, literally, to help save lives.

On Thursday, the St. Albans Fire Department hosted training exercises that tested the recruits’ abilities when fighting their first real fire.

Recruit, Kyle Vrabel said, “Just a chance actually get our hands on the hoses and fight fire and see what it’s actually like.”

The department is looking for new, passionate and dedicated members who are here for the long run.

Lt. Chris Collins, who helped organize today’s training, said “when your job is handling other people’s emergencies, the main thing we want to look for is finding people that are going to adapt, find ways to overcome the obstacle they face…”

This academy’s two recruits have been training for the last four months, which is no easy task. It is time consuming, requires a lot of studying and is dangerous.

One recruit said he wants to be a firefighter because its a job that always keeps you on your toes.

“I was in the military for 10 years and one guy told me about St. Albans, how it’s a great fire department and great bunch of guys and I was sick of just sitting around doing nothing. I wanted a job that would be different every day and this is it,” said Vrabel.

If successful in today’s tasks, then they have proven they can handle the health of the job daily.

This spring, the St. Albans Fire Department will hold another recruitment for those interested. Organizers say to be on the look out on their social media account for more details.

