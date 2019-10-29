Local fire department struck by gunfire, two firetrucks out of service

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating after a fire department was hit with gunfire in Cabell County.

Deputies, along with fire crews noticed the damage at the Ona Volunteer Fire Department around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Among the damage was a headlight on a fire truck, and bullet holes on the outside of the bay doors of a fire truck. In addition, three trucks in total were damaged, with two out of service due to radiator damage and damage to oil lines.

In all, 10 to 15 shots were fired through the garage doors of the department.

There are no suspects at this time.

The shooting happened across from the Cabell County Sheriff Field Office. Deputies believe the shooting happened between 2:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.