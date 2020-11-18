Local firefighter accidentally shoots himself in leg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local firefighter accidentally shot himself while on duty Tuesday night, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
Fire department officials say Charleston Firefighter Isaac Brunetti was trying to secure his personal firearm in his locker when he was accidentally struck in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later discharged.
The incident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Fire Station #7 on Cora Street in Charleston, according to the fire department.
Officials say no other firefighters were part of this incident but those present immediately provided care.
Charleston Police Department investigated the incident and the Charleston Fire Department will investigate the incident internally.
