Local firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A member of the Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The department notified the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management of the positive case today, Sept. 22.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the department’s assistant fire chief has asked they not be dispatched to any calls for response until appropriate testing for those who may have had contact with the person who tested positive has been completed. The fire station will also be properly sanitized and cleaned, according to the commission.

“The member of the Cabin Creek VFD is in my thoughts and prayers, as well as their family at this time. Our first responders and health care workers are at extreme risk of being exposed to COVID-19. We have been concerned about their safety since day one of the pandemic. We continue to work with them to provide the proper PPE and resources they need to help protect them,” Commission President Kent Carper said.

Until the testing is complete, the East Bank Fire Department will be dispatched on every call in the Cabin Creek area, according to the commission. Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have been notified of the change in dispatch for response purposes.

“Before the first documented positive case of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, we prepared for such an event. Our first responders deserve and have earned our support as they continue to risk their safety and the safety of their families to protect all of us,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

“I continue to be concerned about our first responders and front-line workers who are working with COVID-19 patients each day. We must all continue to keep them in our thoughts,” said Commissioner Henry C. Shores.

