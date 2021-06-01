Local food bank extends senior program to help thousands more in need

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A local food bank in the Jewel city is giving back to those in need by expanding its ability to serve.

Facing Hunger Foodbank is expanding its Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program and is seeking new applicants now.

The group currently serves around 3,000 senior citizens in West Virginia and aims to help an additional 2,500 people.

The organization is opening registration for the program to all of the food banks in West Virginia’s service area, including Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

This is a major opportunity for local seniors to receive free additional hunger relief resources.

The program provides a monthly package of food with nutritional options for those in need.

To qualify residents must be at least 60-years-old, meet income guidelines, and be a resident of qualifying counties.

For more information on how to apply to this program visit Facing Hunger Foodbanks website.

