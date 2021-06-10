Local food bank, National Guard team up to help their community

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – One local food bank and the National Guard came together to give back to a community in need.

Facing Hunger Foodbank continues to hold its weekly mobile food bank and today it was held at Lavalette United Methodist Church.

“This community right here was hit pretty hard with the ice storms and the flooding and it really caused heartache for a lot of people,” said Pastor of Lavalette United Methodist Church.

This mobile food bank was unlike their others, as they have recently partnered with the National Guard to provide COVID-19 vaccines.



“Right now, we’re just doing the vaccinations, but if they do need help, they can always reach out to us,” said Sgt. Lafonso Barnes with the National Guard, “We’re always here to help out in any way possible.”

Those waiting in line said they are grateful to have a helping hand in their community and the volunteers are more than happy to help.

“They may have a disease and they are not able to work anymore, this wasn’t planned,” said Velma Workman with Facing Hunger Foodbank. “You may be a grandparent who all of the sudden has to take care of your grandchildren, that wasn’t planned. These people aren’t asking for a handout, we’re helping them supplement what they need.”

Facing Hunger Foodbank and the National Guard will continue to provide to those in need at the mobile food bank every Thursday around the Tri-State area.

“There’s a lot of need in this county and not only this county but all of West Virginia,” said Stonestreet. “There’s a lot of need and that’s a sad thing but that’s just the way it is right now.”

