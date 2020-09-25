Local food banks encourage communities to help fight COVID-19 hunger crisis

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Food banks across the Mountain State are encouraging their communities to participate in “Hunger Action Month” this month by donating food to help tackle the COVID-19 hunger crisis.

Both ‘Manna Meal’ and ‘Mountain Mission’ serve the Kanawha Valley and over the last several months, have seen an increase in the need for accessible food.

The pandemic has really hurt families in West Virginia, making it hard to put food on the table.

Manna Meal Operations Manager, Jesse Linehen Belcher said, “we’re definitely seeing a lot more people coming in to use our food pantry.

The high demand is causing items to fly off their shelves as they continue to serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

“No questions asked, you come here and eat, we’ll be able to feed you. Our numbers are rising so we’re definitely seeing an impact,” said Linehen Belcher.

On Charleston’s west side, Mountain Mission is in the same position, trying to keep up with that high demand.

Executive Director John Roberts said, “the families are still struggling, there are still people coming in here that’s never been to a food pantry before and they don’t know, they’re concerned for their children…”

Mountain Mission’s mission is to provide families in need well-balanced, weekly meals and without its donors, this mission wouldn’t be possible.

“I’m pleased to say that we have some regular donors that step up and give when they know times are tough, and during COVID-19, people have shined,” said Roberts.

And the celebration of Hunger Action Month is to shine a light on the increased need for accessible food for those falling on hard times and to encourage community members to help them up.

On ways to help Manna Meal and Mountain Mission, visit their websites.

